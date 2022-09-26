A Nigerian man has opened up on what led to him developing trust issues with people, especially in relationships

This is after he found out that his girlfriend had been fooling him all along and was actually married

He recalled how he unravelled that he was the only one in the relationship on September 25, 2021

A Nigerian man has narrated on Twitter how he found out that his girlfriend was someone else's wife.

The man via his handle @7amilola said he got the heartbreak on September 25, 2021 and that the lady was Igbo by tribe.

It made him have trust issues. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Twitter/@7amilola

Source: Getty Images

He figured out that he was dating himself after stumbling upon her wedding picture album.

"Stumbled on her wedding photo album," he wrote while replying a tweep.

The man stated that he has ever since had trust issues. In his words:

"When you experience something like this, there’s no way you’d trust anybody ever again."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@OlawaleNG01 said:

"Dear Sir, many at times men allow love to cover their sense of reasoning, discerning and background check orientation. I hope this serves as a lesson to men that allow love to override their masculinity!!!"

@xaxoxado said:

"Nothing deh jare...It has happened to me before. When I found out,my feelings for her died instantly and I cutted her off. It would have only pained me if i was loyal to her. As a guy don't trust any woman and always keep options."

@UcheSoEfficient said:

"Bro I asked this babe out all through 2020 she refused, she called me in 2021 and we started dating. Had a lot of affair. Only to find out she’s now married. Her excuse. She don’t like her husband. Ah I wan craze."

@yankiebe said:

"I have one presently, tho we were dating bfor she got married but aunty still come out to take ponron… despite married to an Alfa, when I say I Alfa I mean( Ali sunnah) tho the Alfa she changed her to be covering her head but not her really…"

@onyeijehh said:

"I just met this girl last week, and we are now dating,the issue is that she told me today that I should never call her that she will be the only one to call me ,and she told me no night calls , I'm still trying to understand what she mean by that."

Source: Legit.ng