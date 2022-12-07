An overjoyed Nigerian man has shared his reaction after his wife returned home with the things she bought for Christmas

In a Twitter post made by IamKristil on Tuesday, December 6, the man said his wife has been saving the money she used for shopping since January

Twitter users have besieged the tweet and showered the thoughtful woman with a lot of praise in the comment section

After saving money from January to December, a Nigerian woman used it for Christmas shopping for her family.

The woman's husband, IamKrsistil, posted the story of how his wife arrived home with a lot of food items for Christmas in a Keke.

The man was happy when his wife returned with the Christmas food items she bought. Photo credit: 10'000 Hours/Getty Images and @IamKristill/Twitter.

The tweet, which has gone viral, was made on Tuesday, December 6, and it has a photo of the items his wife bought.

IamKrsistil said he was shocked by his wife's thoughtful act. According to him, he was already thinking about how to foot Christmas bills.

A look at the items in the photo he posted shows that the woman bought a bag of rice, crates of eggs, vegetable oil, noodles, and beverages.

IamKrsistil wrote:

"I dey parlour dey watch tv, I hear keke sound for our domot, my mind think say them bring cement for my Landlord wey dey build house. Next thing i hear na my wife voice, calling me.People of God!! I went downstairs, na weytin this woman buy for Christmas be this."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@9jagossip said:

"May God continue to enrich her and uplift you both. Amen."

@MyOyigbo_ commented:

"Awwwnnn.. such a thoughtful thing she did. December don soft for everyone."

@thebrandOma said:

"Awwww! Man this is so thoughtful of her. December don ready oo. Kai! God bless her abeg. You no go worry for that one again."

