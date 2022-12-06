A young lady has shared on social media how her life took a nosedive following the death of her mother

According to the single mum, her father sent her packing afterwards, claiming that she is not his child

She got married at the age of 19 after staying in the bush and suffering but left the marriage with HIV

A single mum of one has updated netizens on what has been happening in her life since her dear mother passed away.

In a touching TikTok video, she said that her father chased her away, saying she doesn't belong to him biologically.

The lady said she got married at the age of 19. Photo Credit: TikTok/@violetmukabana

Source: UGC

She stayed in the bush for a long time and was taken in by a close relative. The young lady faced hardship and revealed she got married at the age of 19.

A year after her marriage, she took in but would contract HIV. She said that her marriage hit the rocks, making her leave with the baby as her estranged hubby was toxic.

Her two other siblings would later join her as they couldn't remain with their dad who maltreated them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

213masembo said:

"Just keep on been strong and remember after the darkness comes light ok that season you are facing is going to pass ok and pray harder."

@am_sella256 said:

"When you think u have seen it all and u land on this post so painful, God is watching you my sister."

user2828930210726 said:

"Yhooo I thought am strong until I saw this post,sorry it's not enough but God is watching stay strong for your child and siblings."

stompiebearschan7 said:

''Be strong sis, nothing is impossible with God,He will strengthen you, keep on praying, never cease to pray,He is faithful, you must keep the faith."

ken said:

"You are the best beb, imagine I can date you though I am -ve, just to show you how valuable you are. May God keep you strong."

Murife Don't Run said:

"I have never felt this painful while reading a post on tiktokHugs from me sister."

Source: Legit.ng