Biodun Olujimi, the senator that sponsored the equitable and equal opportunities bill in the Senate, has disclosed why the bill was actually rejected

According to the senator, the wives of their male counterparts rejected the bill because of their religious sentiment

Olujimi added that it was when the men rejected the bill that their male colleagues rejected the bill in the Senate

FCT, Abuja - Senator Biodun Olujimi, the lawmaker that sponsored the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill in the upper chamber of the national assembly, has alleged that lawmakers' wives rejected the call for 18 years as the minimum age for marriage.

Olujimi said the wives of her male counterparts in the senate objected to the gender bill before their husbands kicked it out in the national assembly, Sahara Reporters reported.

The lawmaker made the allegation during a 1-day policy dialogue e on the gender and equal opportunities bill in Nigeria.

The event was organised by the national institute for legislature and democratic studies in conjunction with UN Women and the Canadian government.

The Senator disclosed that she and other female senators decided to engage the wives of their male counterparts in the legislative quarters with the hope that they could influence their husbands to support the gender bill.

However, the engagement turned out to be a disaster as most of them rejected the bill on religious sentiments and beliefs.

Her statement reads in part:

“The rejection of the bill in the 9th Assembly was not the fault of men. It was based on the nuances of the women."

