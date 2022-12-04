The secretary of the PDP in Bauchi state, Sani Mohammed Chinade, has paid the supreme prime on Saturday night

Bauchi, Bauchi - Sani Muhammad Chinade, the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state, is dead.

Yayanuwa Zainabari, the state's publicity secretary of the PDP, announced his death to journalists on Sunday, December 4, Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to Zainabari, the secretary died on Saturday night, December 3, after suffering from a protracted illness.

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, led some PDP leaders and top government officials to the deceased's residence at Chinade, Katagum local government area of the state to console the family and the community's people.

Mohammed described Chinade's death as a great loss for the PDP in the state and the country at large.

The governor disclosed that the late Chinade contributed to the development of the state because he retired as a civil servant in the state before he moved to the secretary of the PDP.

He recalled how the deceased contributed to the party's success in the 2023 election while extolling his other achievements as PDP secretary in the past 6 years in the state.

The PDP governor then prayed for his soul while urging the family to accept the loss as the will of Allah, adding that every mortal will taste death one day.

Source: Legit.ng