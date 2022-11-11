A beautiful mum has taken to to TikTok to flaunt her beautiful quadruplets in a video that has melted many hearts

The quadruplets are all boys and their video was posted on Saturday, November 5 by a TikToker identified as Confidence

The video has elicited reactions from other lovers of good thing on the platform as they rushed to tap from the huge blessing

A TikTok video of beautiful quadruplets has gone viral and attracted emotional reactions from netizens.

The heartwarming clip lasting just 24 seconds captures the four kids who just clocked one-year-old.

The mum gave birth to quadruplets who are all boys. Photo credit: TikTok/@1confidence1.

Source: UGC

The video was posted by a TikToker identified as Confidence and it was made to celebrate the adorable kids on first their birthday.

Handsome quadruplets who are all boys

Their mother was seen clutching them and brimming with joy and uncontrollable happiness.

The children are all boys and they all appear very handsome and healthy as they are shown in different periods of their growth.

Playing in the background of the video is 'Happy Birthday' by Nigerian singer, Simi.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of TikTok users who have seen the video quickly rushed to the comment section to congratulate the mother and also to tap from the blessing. See a few of what people are saying below:

@Elena Ese said:

"Happy birthday."

@user4410543424697 commented:

"Lord bless this kid’s and the mum."

@jacquelinejunior4 said:

"God is good."

@user7255388369373 commented:

"God is great."

@user Amarachi said:

"Happy birthday my darlings, please visit my family oooo."

@habeebahabeeba25 reacted:

"I receive from your blessings."

@userolatin73 said:

"Oh my God please come my way."

@ayaanagifty reacted:

"Congratulations I tap from this beautiful blessings."

@user4127237848157 said:

"Congratulations! I tap to this testimony in Jesus name."

@Savage said:

"All thanks to Almighty God. Happy birthday to you."

Source: Legit.ng