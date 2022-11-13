A teacher who did not come to school for one day resumed the next day to a rousing welcome from her children

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, November 11 by Eyomusa, the school children surged forward and surrounded the teacher

The heartwarming video has gone viral as people regard the children's love for their teacher as an evidence that she is good to them

Some school children have gone viral on TikTok because of the way they welcomed their teacher back to work.

In a short video posted on TikTok on Friday, November 11, the teacher identified as Eyomusa said she was absent from work for just a day.

The children surged forward in great happiness to welcome their teacher back to work. Photo credit: TikTok/@eyomusa17.

Source: UGC

When she returned, her children surged forward towards her car and almost pushed her down as they struggled to hug her.

The love for Eyomus is real

There was so much love in the air and the lady was overwhelmed by the number of kids who came to welcome her back to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The love the children have for Eyomusa has melted several hearts on TikTok as people see that as an evidence that she is good to them.

At the moment, the video has gained more than 24k likes, 240 comments and 113 shares on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@katlegomthimde reacted:

"We need such teachers. So much happiness."

@milotinkomati said:

"The care you gave them, it explains themselves."

@Sandi Mbazini commented:

"This is the teacher we need."

@user1778828024615 reacted:

"Your work is out shown by these beautiful souls."

@Ponny said:

"Such a happy soul. Thank you."

@NtwanaYaseZulwini21st said:

"Keep doing the good job, in our days teachers were feared."

@mapaballo reacted:

"Why am I soo touched and crying?" Your love for them and their love for you is amazing. YOU TOUCHED MY Heart."

@nomzamongcobo3 said:

"This is how I know that my kid has another mom at school and why she hates being home."

Man who went to pick his daughter in school says he saw the boy crushing on her

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man said he went to pick his daughter in school and saw a boy crushing on her.

According to him, the little boy waved at his daughter and he warned him to keep off.

The hilarious video went viral on various social media platforms and elicited funny comments.

Source: Legit.ng