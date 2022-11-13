A Nigerian lady who just graduated from university decided to visit her mother's shop to celebrate her victory

The beautiful moment was captured in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, November 15 by Damilola Ayankunbi

Her mother who sells Akara on the roadside used a beautiful handwriting to sign her name on her white shirt

TikTok users a loosing it over a video of a lady who visited her mum's shop after graduating from university.

In the touching video posted on Saturday, November 15 by Damilola Ayankunbi, the woman received her graduate daughter with ample joy.

Iya Alakara who sells Akara used a blue marker to sign on her daughter's white shirt she graduated from university. Photo credit: TikTok/@damilolaayankunbi.

To celebrate with her daughter, she collected a blue marker and signed her name, Iya Alakara on her white shirt.

Iya Alakara has neat handwriting

The neatness of her handwriting has caught the attention of TikTokers who wondered what her level of education is.

Iya Alakara sells Akara on the roadside and she was busy attending to her business when her daughter came.

She quickly abandoned the fry pan and attended to her with much joy and celebration.

The video is so touching that it has gone viral on TikTok and some people say it moved them to tears.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kweenliquor said:

"Her writing sef fine pass some bankers or engineers."

@Amina Hussaini722 reacted:

"I will do this with joy for my kids inshallah."

@keren happuch said:

"POV: Her writing is better than mine!"

@Diamond Stone reacted:

"Wow her handwriting better pass my own self."

@Faith Williams said:

"Tears dropped don’t know why."

@Kagan reacted:

"So beautiful to watch!!! Thank you for making her proud!!!"

@Soniah said:

"I love it. A tear dropped."

@De-Prince said:

"Omo see good hand written."

@noahschnacky881gmail.co2 said:

"What a good mother"

@gracepersonified said:

"God will bless u so that you bless her."

@Mimi commented:

"So lovely. I wish mine was alive to see me finally graduate."

