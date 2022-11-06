A video showing children pranking their mother with a fake pregnancy has stirred massive reactions online

In the clip, a lady called her mother and said that her younger, Kayode, problem has mistakenly put a girl in the family's way

The woman who did not know she was being pranked sprung up as she gave the boy some beating over his recklessness

A Nigerian lady, @opeyemi_abolade_page, and her younger brother, Kayode, decided to prank their mum, telling her that the boy has impregnated a girl outside.

Before calling their mum to the parlour, the lady had set a camera secretly to capture her reaction that was about to unfold.

The mother was surprised by what the boy had "done". Photo source: TikTok/@opeyemi_abolade_page

Children pranked mum with fake pregnancy

The children had already knelt before their mum came, making her wonder what exactly the problem was. The lady then explained what the brother had done.

Immediately the mother heard, she stood up in anger, asking the son if it was actually true. It was such a funny scene.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with close to 60,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bayo Leigh said:

"There's nobody like mother in ds life. With her angry she has accepted to train another baby."

Ayuba Kausara Temitope said:

"Such a loving and caring mum, abiyamo tears just rolled out of my eyes... moma you live long to eat the fruits of your labour Monsha Allah Ameen."

otinniyielizabeth said:

"I respect your mother. she is indeed a good mother. God bless her."

M.Gees_makeovers said:

"This guy just suffer the beating for nothing, and please u guys shouldnt stress your mum again."

Temilade Adekunle said:

"You should have told her since na that it’s a prank .. you just let that your brother suffer koda o."

