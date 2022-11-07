A video showing a kind lady babysitting a mentally challenged woman's kid has stirred massive reactions

People urged her not to relent in rendering care to the woman and her baby as the mother is not in the right frame of mind

In the clip, the lady spoke about how the woman has a fine baby many people are dying to get out there

A very kind Nigerian lady, @arikemi4, has shown the moment she helped a mentally challenged woman to babysit her newborn in a video she shared online.

In the clip, she showed the mother picking through waste as she informed her that she was done carrying the child.

Many people praised the lady for her selfless love to the woman. Photo source: TikTok/@arikemi4

Unconditional love

The lady then said that many sane people are struggling to have a child like the woman. Many people appreciated the lady's kindness.

There were social media users who begged the lady to keep an eye on the woman so that she does not hurt the child.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

wumightqueen3 said:

"You no fear make she no hold your neck from back."

Fatima Biola Olabami said:

"God please bless me with a children too."

oyedoyinwasiu said:

"From today am following you princess, you are Soo natural human being."

erioluwa1235Ifemide said:

"Please can’t you collect the baby from her and take good care of the baby please may god not let us run mad suddenly."

user4581963698460 said:

"My dear thanks so God will continue to bless you."

Dress Posh007 said:

"Ure such a wonderful person but pls be careful o."

Horyin said:

"May God almighty heal her but plz be very careful around her."

