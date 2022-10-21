A young lady regained her freedom after doing seven years in prison and pulled up to the house unannounced

Her young-looking mother was shocked to finally set her sights on her daughter and kept checking out the returnee

A video capturing the lovely moment mother and daughter reunited has elicited reactions on social media

A lady surprised her mother upon her release from prison after seven years and shared the heartwarming moment on the net.

The TikTok clip shared by @itss_kb1 captured the prison returnee in a car as she headed for her mother's house.

The lady's mum peered into the car and couldn't believe her eyes that the person in the passenger's seat is her daughter.

As she stepped out, the woman hugged her tightly and would free herself from the embrace to take another look at the returnee.

Both mother and daughter were lost for words and hugged repeatedly as emotions went high.

Social media reactions

Tajia Perry said:

"Your gorgeous your mama was happy to see you she definitely missed you welcome home hun."

koori_queen said:

"As a mum whos son has been in jail i can tell u ur mums soul n heart is complete the moment she seen u wat a beautiful surprise."

Gabby Cardenas said:

"This makes me so sad. My brother is awaiting sentencing and he’s facing 20 years."

autumnlover420 said:

"Congratulations!!!!! You have such an amazing best friend to support you!!! I’m becoming a fan !!!!!"

Nyourkat said:

"Not congratulations, but don't do it anymore, and use your freedom for good we all love you."

ophelia said:

"Mama missed her baby no doubt ❤️I hope things are going good for you today. "

