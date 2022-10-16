A little boy has elicited lovely reactions on social media over his great physical beauty like no other

The Nigerian boy struck many netizens as a girl despite that his single mum revealed his gender as a male

Many ladies drooled over the cute kid's looks as they urged his single mother to do more clips of her son

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens have gushed over a video showing a little Nigerian boy with extreme beauty.

His mother, a single parent, had taken to social media platform TikTok to proudly show off her fine son.

The kid is so beautiful. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jbella01

Source: UGC

In the clip, the kid sat alone as he played with his face with an infectious smile spread on it.

Social media users had a hard time agreeing with his mother that her son is a boy and not actually a girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another video seen on the same TikTok page, the kid looked dapper in nice outfits with his hair in two parts.

See the posts below:

Social media reactions

user8503720924005 said:

"Even till this point am still confuse.

"Now tell us is he a he or she is a she."

Treasure_willz said:

"Na why eh dey important to marry fine woman or fine man..atleast one of una suppose fine."

ẞHÆRRŒÑ said:

"The boy too fine joor but this future heartbreak ❤️‍ of girls both the one he wooed n d one he didn’t…if u know what I mean."

fabulous grace said:

"Did u write he or I no Sabi read again ?? chai u are beautiful and hansom at same time."

Rare Gem said:

"My mom said Tiktok should verify your account because of your son."

Nehita said:

"When a guy becomes too handsome he becomes beautiful but even this is beyond beauty."

Aisha Yakubu155 said:

"He or she make una dey ready to collect dowry❤️❤️❤️dis cuteness ehnn I am coming to pay his dowryTHE BOY IS BEAUTIFUL."

Cute little boy with natural blue eyes and a lightening mark on his face melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had become an internet sensation over his natural blue eyes and a lightening mark on his face.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over a million views, the boy looked into the camera and looked in another direction as his stunning facial features are captured.

In addition to the blue eyes, the kid has white front hair and what looks like a lightning mark across his face. The lightning mark starts from his white frontal hair and stretches beyond his nose and down to his upper lip.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the beautiful boy.

Source: Legit.ng