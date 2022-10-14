A mother has gushed over her friendly little son who gets so touched whenever he hears her crying from a distance

In a heartwarming video, the young mother broke down in tears and the little boy came running to know what happened

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip as several people applaud the little boy for being so caring at his age

A little boy has melted hearts online over his affectionate attitude towards his beautiful mum.

In a video shared on TikTok, the little boy quickly ran towards his mother after hearing the sound of her cry.

Little boy can't stand seeing his mother cry Photo Credit: @temmywamandlangisa / TikTok

Source: UGC

His mother said she uses the trick on him whenever she can't find him around the house.

A TikTok video showed her breaking down in tears and in a split second, the sweet boy came running to know why his mother cried.

Emotional reactions trail video of sweet little boy

@juxtena said:

"He be like I'm here now mummy, what's wrong."

@offers21 reacted:

"He runs and be like “I’m here for the secure mommy”

@con_feti7 commented:

"That's the only way, otherwise you will look for them the whole day. He's too caring though!"

@starbongokhanya noted:

"My son doesn’t care."

@user1967557222940 added:

"Mine will even ask, mummy should I bring water and medicine? Children are a blessing mwe."

@smashdolphin0 said:

"Hayi mommy, u are so traumatizing my boy."

Watch the video below:

