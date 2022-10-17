A beautiful little girl was so thankful after her father bought her a birthday cake and some other gifts

In a video shared on popular app, TikTok, the sweet girl appreciated her father wholeheartedly and expressed her love for him

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the beautiful relationship that the father and daughter share

The bond between fathers and their daughters is usually strong and heartwarming.

In a clip spotted on TikTok, a little girl expressed her gratitude to her father for surprising her on her birthday.

Her father bought her a birthday cake and some other gifts which she was so grateful for. She was so appreciative and this warned the hearts of many who came across the clip.

While thanking her father, she described him as an 'odogwu money spender' as her mother watched the duo and filmed them.

Social media reactions

@user7216554007328 said:

"Nwa afo banyi. More grace. odogwu forever brother."

@ch1mezie noted:

"Na setup oo, na mummy send her."

@sweetamy52 reacted:

"Daddy pls dont fall its a plan by mummy."

@chinwamercy commented:

"This baby is so funny."

@ifyaloy2 added:

"Wow, smart girl. Na this kind girl go finish person money and the person no go send lol."

@agbajie_favourite reacted:

"Nah watin mummy dey do."

Appreciative little boy kneels down after receiving food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have gushed over a trending video of a little boy living at an orphanage home. In a video spotted on Instagram, the little boy was seen holding a plate which he presented to some servers one after the other.

After his plate was filled with food, he went down on one knee to thank the givers before proceeding to sit on a chair. Before eating, he did not fail to say prayers and thank God for the food and the ability to eat.

The video shared on Instagram by @yahweh_children_ministries has stirred sweet reactions from netizens. While some people praised the little boy, others hailed the caregivers at the orphanage for embedding such discipline in him.

