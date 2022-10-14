Ademola Adeleke was born normal like every other kid and he waxed strong and grew fast as a teenager.

He had high hopes for himself as a kid and as he grew older, he started to mold himself into who he wanted to be.

Adeleke who is from Oyo state recently got married to a pretty wife who asked him out by herself. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Original

But things took a different turn when he turned 16 and it was found that he had Glaucoma which affected his two eyes.

The disease would later render him completely blind at that tender age when he was supposed to enrol into university.

However, Adeleke who is from Ibadan, Oyo state refused to give up on his dreams of becoming a graduate as he set machinery in motion to have his dream come true.

Demola Adeleke becomes a student of University of Nigeria Nsuka

Adeleke who is the only son of the four children her parents have, refused to drop his ambition to further his education beyond secondary school. He did his secondary education at the Adeniran Ogunsanya Grammar School, Ogbomoso.

He gained admission into the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsuka where he bagged a degree in Mass Communication.

As expected, many would wonder how he managed to attend regular schools with his condition which requires special attention.

Legit.ng posed this question to Adeleke and he has a ready answer:

"It's no big deal. I attended classes and listen to the lecturers. I have been trained on how to type on a typewriter and computer, so I can type very well."

Legit.ng pressed further to know how Adeleke managed to read and prepare for his exams with his condition, and his answer was amazing.

He said:

"I take down notes into my tape recorder, listen to them when I needed to read, and for exams, the invigilator read out the exam questions while I typed out the answers on my computer.

"Then those answers would be printed and submitted to the lecturer. I sometimes read electronic materials on my computer too."

Adeleke graduates from UNN, becomes a teacher in Oyo state

For those who may think Adeleke would be unemployed because of his blindness, they are grossly mistaken.

After his graduation, the 29-year-old became a teacher under the Oyo state government teaching service.

He teaches Literature-in-English. Legit.ng wanted to know how he is able to teach children with his condition.

He offered an interesting answer:

"I have my textbooks and literature texts on my computer as e-books. So, I study them, go to the class and teach the students.

"And if we need to write notes, I get one of the tall and smart students in the class to write on the board as I dictate the note.

"I prepare lesson notes like every other teacher, with my computer though, and submit to my HOD.

"It's quite an interesting role. I mean, teaching young people and imparting knowledge to them."

Adeleke gets married to a beautiful wife

Again, Adeleke did another thing that many people would consider difficult or a near impossibility for a blind person: He got married to a pretty lady.

Amazingly, Adeleke told Legit.ng that his wife was the one who asked him out by herself. He recalls how it happened:

"The interesting part is that my wife asked me out herself. I feel good about that. You know, a lady finding me attractive in spite of my disability."

Adeleke described his wife in flowering words, calling her a dependable partner who puts him first.

"She's very dependable. Very playful too. When she's with me, I feel safe and secure. Many discouraged her from dating me but she paid no heed to them. She has a mind of her own, you see. She's very reasonable too, and she always puts my welfare first. I married the best, sincerely."

13 years of living without sight in Nigeria

In his 13 years of living with visual impairment, Adeleke said it has never being easy. He lamented that many Nigerians treat blind people as less than humans.

His words:

"There is a lot of discrimination is everywhere. In fact, some persons in Nigeria don't even see people like me as humans.

"They just see us as useless eaters who are burdens to the society. For me though, I'm surrounded by wonderful people who don't make me feel less of myself.

"Not exactly funny. Some people, due to my blindness, will want to ride all over me or treat me with disrespect, which I hate so much.

"Also, mobility is not always easy for me, and it is quite difficult to perform some sight intensive tasks.

"Often times, I need to seek help from people to help with simple stuff I could have done independently had I not lost my sight."

How possible is it for a blind person to attend a regular school?

Given that Demola Adeleke has successfully bagged a degree with his visually impairment, Legit.ng spoke to a university don, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi who said it is entirely possible.

According to Dr Igbalajobi, if the school offers the needed support for the student, then there is no impediment.

His words:

"It is possible. Perhaps, the school offered him a robust support system."

Also, Dr Igbalajobi said it is possible for Adeleke to excel as a teacher because there are now devices that support people with his condition in the work place.

"We now have a lot of devices that supports people with such conditions to teach effectively. Though, compared to colleagues that are not blind, teaching effectively may not be easy but nevertheless, it is possible."

