A young man has stormed TikTok to share his success story after he successfully acquired a Keke and motorcycle

Obafelix shared a video to capture the progress he is making in life so far and also to inspire other people online

Many who have seen his testimony rushed to the comment section to celebrate with him on his new acquisitions

A video of a young man celebrating after buying a new Keke Napep and a motorcycle has gone viral.

In the short video, the young man named Obafelix showed off his new whips, displaying the progress he is making in life.

Obafelix attributed his success to God. Photo credit: TikTok/@obafelix.

Source: UGC

As a way of celebrating his little wins, the man refused to keep calm after he paid for the machines.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He posed with the bikes in one scene of the video, sitting inside the Keke while the motorcycle stood outside.

His testimony did not go unnoticed as netizens stormed his comment section to celebrate with him.

Many of them wished him well, saying the next thing he will buy will be cars.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Many has congratulated Obafelix on his success. See some of the comments below:

@Agency said:

"Congratulations blood, I tap from your grace. God did it."

@CHARLES said:

"Congrats bro. I'm happy I found someone that has achieved what's on my mind."

@Davidnattan commented:

"Congratulations bro. More upgraded keys. Blessings bro."

Kano man buys Keke after paying for many months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man paid for his Keke within 67 weeks.

The man who resides in Kano said he entered into an agreement with the dealer who sold the Keke to him.

He therefore was paying for it in an installmental basis. According to him, he saved N2500 weekly for him to be able to meet up the required payments.

He was able to complete the payment as agreed and the Keke became his own.

The same man wold later register and sit for JAMB. He sad his ambition is to study Office Technology and Management at the Kano State Polytechnic.

His zeal for success and determination to go to school touched many people on social media after his story went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng