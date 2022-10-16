Divine Solomon, an SS 2 student, has become an internet sensation after snaps of his helicopter in a helipad artwork replica were shared on social media

A young lady identified as Ideba Edu Ele had spotted the lad hawking his artwork on a street in Calabar and was marvelled by what he created

She said Solomon looked tired from hours of trekking in a bid to get his artwork sold and had people pricing him low

A kindhearted Nigerian lady, Ideba Edu Ele, is seeking support from people to help purchase the mindboggling helicopter in a helipad replica artwork a boy created himself.

Edu said she found the SS 2 student named Divine Solomon hawking the artwork on streets in Calabar while on her way to fetch water during the day on Sunday.

He built a replica of a helicopter in a helipad. Photo Credit: @EduEle5

Source: Twitter

An unhappy Edu who shared snaps of the lad with his artwork as well as a video on her Twitter handle lamented that people were pricing him for as low as N3,500. She believes the artwork is worth more than that.

"Ejorrr I told him I had plenty followers and that he should be patient till atleast Monday and not sell this breathtaking work for that nonsense 3,500 that one man had the mind to price him oo..."

She said she is putting it up for sale for N60k and urged kind folks to buy it to encourage the lad.

"This is not just about the money for me at all.

"He needs it for his school too, please if you're interested in buying his work, please send a dm.

"Waybill cost is separate ejorr I would personally see that the art work gets to you in one piece."

Social media reactions

@kesse_p1 said:

"I’m cold seeing this as a engr I can’t do some beautiful like this. This kid can get better if e have the right person to take him to the next step of is life. Thank you for showing this kid talent here."

@dee_praize said:

"Wait... Somebody actually priced this at 3,500? For what? Is it for garri or for eba?

"They supposed wipe the person cord for neck."

@Happiness09058 said:

"This is super amazing!

"I pray God should Grant his desires."

@sqquids said:

"He doesn't even need to sell it.

"Someone should just pick this boy up.

"Let's change the narrative.

"He should keep it ...please."

@The King Himself said:

"It should be auctioned . Brilliant."

Source: Legit.ng