Nnamdi Ezeigbo may be known as a serial entrepreneur in the Nigerian telecommunication industry

But what many do not know is that Nnamdi Ezeigbo is the man behind the evolution of cell phones in Nigeria

The birth of his company, SLOT Systems Limited became beginning of a story that will be told for ages

The most exciting thing about success is its back story, the evolution, and the antecedents of what led to a life-changing breakthrough.

But it is also essential to know that sustaining success requires impact, a footprint, effect, and impressive aftermath.

Nnamdi Ezeigbo launched SLOT in 1998 and became the brain behind the evolution of cell phones in Nigeria bringing phone brands like Techno and Infinix into the Nigerian market. Photo: Nnamdi Ezeigbo

Source: Facebook

Nnamdi Ezeigbo, one of Nigeria's most exemplary entrepreneurs and the CEO of SLOT Systems Limited, embodies the traits of the famous phrase "started from the bottom, now we are here".

He was born on 4 August 1966 in Delta state to Mr and Mrs Anthony Chibuike Ezeigbo. Nnamdi was said to have hailed from a very humble background.

His mother was a trader who sold bread, and he was the firstborn child out of his many siblings who helped hawk the bread while he returned from school.

Nnamdi's father's occupation was unknown, but he could finish his elementary education while growing up with his parents.

In 1984, he obtained his first living certificate at the Ogini Grammar School in Abraka, Delta State. Four years after obtaining his school cert, he got admitted into the Yaba College of Technology, where he studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

To further equip himself academically, he obtained a BSc in computer and electronics engineering (1996) and an MSc in information and management technology (2001) from LASU and LAOTECH, respectively.

His life-changing story started when he could not get a job after his time at the university.

The beginning of Nnamdi Ezeigbo's success story

The very first smart move he made was enrolling for a six months apprenticeship learning how to repair computers and other related gadgets.

Following the expiration of his apprenticeship, he relocated to the city dreams, the city that never sleeps, the city where the hustle and bustle is the real deal, and there was no better place for a young, ambitious man like Nnamdi to go than Lagos.

Nnamdi could find his feet quickly in Lagos due to his network of friends and his skill in computer repairs.

He became independent and started the first phase of his journey to success by venturing into computer repairs and selling computer accessories and other related items.

Nnamdi Ezeigbo's big break

During the introduction of cell phones into Nigeria in the 2000s, Nnamdi tapped into the phone market and began the sale of phones and phone accessories.

But before this time, Nnamdi got help from a customer who helped him rent his first major shop.

A few years later, Nnamdi's ambition grew, and his thirst for success and calculated risk-taking grew as he bought over the store he was renting for N100 million and launched his own company SLOT Systems Limited.

Many years later, SLOT has become a household name in Nigeria and was credited for introducing new-generation phone brands like TECHNO and INFINIX.

SLOT now has its annexe in Abuja, Rivers State, Enugu, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kwara, Cross River, Osun, Delta, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Anambra, with over 40 branches nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng