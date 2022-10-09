A disabled Nigerian man known as Ikiotere Ayebatonye Otuma has successfully completed his NYSC against all odds

Ikiotere who is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa studied management while in school

The 28-year-old who studied at Niger Delta University, Amasoma said there should be no excuses for failure

A physically challenged man identified as Ikiotere Ayebatonye Otuma has passed out of the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC.

As soon as he received his certificate, Ikiotere took to Facebook to register his joy.

Ikiotere said there is no excuse for failure after he passed out of NYSC. Photo credit: Ikiotere Ayebatonye Otuma.

The 28-year-old Ikiotere is a graduate of Niger Delta University, Amasoma where he studied Management.

The determined young man is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa but underwent his NYSC in Ede, Osun stated.

No excuses for failure, says Ikiotere Ayebatonye Otuma

In an interview published at the beginning of his service year in 2021, Ikiotere said there is no excuse for failure.

He said back then:

“Having a physical deformity should not make you think much. Your life is not over as long as you are mentally stable.

You do not have to make excuses for failure. You have every reason to be who God wants you to be by his grace.

“Even though along the line you will face depression, difficulty and hardship do not let it get to you.

"Other people without physical deformity also feel down at some point in their lives and still come out of it.

"We can too if we put our minds to it. We can achieve anything and everything.”

Friends, social media users congratulate Ikiotere Ayebatonye Otuma

As soon as he made his post, it quickly went viral on many platforms as people showered him with congratulatory messages.

