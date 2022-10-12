A man residing in the United States made a stunning appearance at his sister's wedding in Nigeria in style

He was ushered into the venue by another fellow in white native wear like him and shocked one of the couple's mums

Social media users, however felt that his countenance in the video speaks of someone who is angry

A video showing how a Nigerian man based abroad stormed his sister's wedding in the West African country has stirred mixed reactions.

The short video shared on TikTok by @preciousbee_alaga started with the US returnee stepping out of a white ride.

Like a dedicated bodyguard, a man rocking a similar outfit to the bride's brother led him into the venue by hand.

The young man was straightaway led to where the couple's parents were seated, and his appearance blew them all away.

The mother of one of the couples was particularly stunned as she was left speechless and couldn't shut her mouth upon seeing him.

Netizens however judged by his facial expression that the bride's brother wasn't happy or probably angry.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

adeolaadebanjo3 said:

"Dis seriousnesss, I no want talk, next pls."

MarquiseAjokeade said:

"Why hazeem come strong face like this na?"

ASMEE2311 said:

"Ehnn y dat one come dey drag am na ahh."

Abiodun said:

"Get money in this life, e geh why."

Pweety Blinkz said:

"This one is angry nah."

gla_mour6 said:

"I want to see the shock on the sister face."

