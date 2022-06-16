Two brothers from Nigeria left the country for greener pastures and one of them shared their pictures on Twitter

According to the man identified as Nnayi David, it is only right that he and his brother should enjoy abroad, having toiled in Nigeria

His tweet has gone viral as many Nigerians immediately dropped their takes, with some agreeing with him while others disagreed

A Nigerian who lives abroad with his brother has shared photos indicating that they are enjoying themselves.

According to the man identified as Nnayi David, he and his brother toiled very hard in Nigeria. He believes it is only right for them to enjoy themselves abroad.

David said he and his brother toiled hard in Nigeria. Photo credit: @dachicody.

Source: Twitter

It was tough back home

The photos he shared showed them while in Nigeria and now that they are abroad.

He however did not mention the country where they are, but the second photo shows that they now have better lives.

In the second photo, they have their hair braided unlike in the first. The tweet has elicited many reactions.

Sharing the photos, the young man wrote:

"Me and my brother toiled through thick and thin in Nigeria only right we enjoy grace and bliss in diaspora."

See the full tweet below:

Twitter users express hope

@StevesonIke said:

"Doing it together as brothers. No greater feeling."

@kinginthewalI commented:

"Me and my brother in a few years inshallah."

@Obasisam_ said:

"Thank GOD for grace!!! Nigeria wey be suffering & smiling."

@ClubKit said:

"Una parents get money sha, because even me self carry concrete. So why I still dey see myself for oshodi?"

@wizzy_naira commented:

"Una dey broke dey use iPhone see una before picture clear."

@favour1_abuchi said:

"So if me and my sister toil through thick and thin for Nigeria, we go blow for diaspora? Thanks for the update."

@Canadian9m reacted:

"Give us update na, we want leave trenches abeg."

Source: Legit.ng