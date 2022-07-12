A young man left netizens inspired and awed as he celebrated a burning dream that finally became a reality

According to the Nigerian man, it has always been his dream to take his little brother out of the country

Months after he returned to Nigeria for a visit, he actualised the dream and captured it in a touching clip

A Nigerian man shared his excitement at taking his little brother out of the country to Paris where he is based.

Capturing the memorable feat in a TikTok clip, the Nigerian said he had returned to Nigeria on a visit in December.

He fulfilled his dream of taking his brother to Paris. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dahmykarym

Source: UGC

He had hoped that his little brother will come to join him in Paris soon and worked towards it.

Fortunately for him, things fell in place as his little brother who is a fashion designer would fly out of Nigeria around April.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Despite the lad missing his connecting flight from Madrid to Paris which made them endure 17 hours of getting to his base by bus, the young man expressed joy at seeing his brother abroad with him.

He shared a picture of them rocking a matching clothing material which he said the lad gifted him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Kobbi said:

"God bless you so much Sir. I pray for more expansion for you. I pray God will take me there to do same for my brothers. God bless you so much ."

Ichide Mine said:

"Why am I crying ..... it felt good watching this.

"Just what I needed to see right now.... God bless you both."

user953632273658 said:

"Allah will continue to bless, guide protect and uplift you. You will never lack In Sha Allah. A good example of a big brother. Keep it up bro."

Imthezeus said:

"My sister would never do this. Bless u and I wish you both continuous happiness and success!!!!"

Rich Wilson said:

"Only a few brothers and sisters can do what you did for your little brother. Some don’t want anyone to be where they are. I pray God bless me so that."

Nigerian shares photo of himself and brother abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared a transformation photo of him and his brother after they went abroad.

According to the man identified as Nnayi David, he and his brother toiled very hard in Nigeria. He believes it is only right for them to enjoy themselves abroad.

The photos he shared showed them while in Nigeria and now that they are abroad.

He however did not mention the country where they are, but the second photo shows that they now have better lives. In the second photo, they have their hair braided unlike in the first.

Source: Legit.ng