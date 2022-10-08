An interesting man has dumped his girl after giving her hopes that she wills pend the rest of his life with her

In a shocking love story, the man told the lady in leaked Whatsapp chats that he is tired of her and that she should go

The chats have stunned social media users as the man gave the lady no signs that the relationship would hit the rocks

Social media users are reacting to the manner in which a man dumped his girlfriend.

This is is coming after the man professed undying love for the young lady in leaked Whatsapp chats.

The heartbreak came very fast. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The young man suddenly made an unexpected U-turn and told the lady that he was tired of the relationship.

She initially told her that he is ready to spend a lifetime with her, but things took a new turn.

He did not give any other reasons other than that they were not meant to be and that he is tired.

He however apologised for his action and asked the heartbroken lady to move on.

See the chats below:

Instagram users react

@nellyb72 said:

"And he started with “Hey boo”..you dey ment?"

@_callme_fatima_ reacted:

"I don’t believe this chat."

@nellynells__ said:

"Breakfast can be faster than ever."

@evelyn____xx said:

"Breakfast can come in different shapes and form."

@purpl_ewrites commented:

"You go dey trust man."

@only1_ednariches said:

"Go abeg oh! 2seconds he change am for her. Breakfast has been served. Just like dat? you be Naija girl and you no get aAo Rock heart, na you no oh."

@fantasma______ said:

"Adam you do this one? Eves learn how to pick your Adam. Izz going."

@generalokolo commented:

"Those ones who sent romantic messages are the ones who served breakfasts hot."

@vhic2003 asked:

"Why the girl go lie say she stared at the message for 10mins when it only took for 4mins to respond? Good for her. My gender too dey lie."

Source: Legit.ng