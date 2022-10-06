A woman has caused a commotion on social media after sharing a video from her prayer time with her man

The married woman and her husband went to a mountain where they prayed and did dry fasting for four days

While many persons commended the couple for their action, some knocked the lady for putting it on the net

A couple has served netizens a unique relationship goal that got many persons talking.

The woman simply identified as Yvonne went to a mountain with her husband where they prayed and dry-fasted for 4 straight days.

They prayed and fasted for 4 days. Photo Credit: TikTok/@aphiayvonne

She took to the social media platform TikTok to showcase the mountain and did a velfie with her man.

The couple seemed not to be alone as other persons believed to have stormed the mountain for the same purpose were captured in the video.

Social media users hailed the couple for what they did, but a section of netizens had their reservations.

Social media reactions

Faith Maritim542 said:

"This is so wonderful I would love myself such a husband."

Clarisse said:

"Not evryting you will put on social media. This is intimity with your family and God. God bless you."

Ruth Mbithe515 said:

"My smile ☺️☺️☺️it is not in vain....it may not be answered today.....but in some years to come you will have a testimony SHALOM."

Esthermusembi said:

"Wow! this touched my heart. may the Lord answer your prayers and give you the grace to keep the fire burning."

Grateful daughter said:

"The best thing to do but dear you better remove the nose ring pliz am in peace and mat God answer your prayers."

Shii said:

"May God answer you prayers...May he also give me a man who we can seek his face together..."

Tino Austin said:

"You will never lack family which pray together will always win."

