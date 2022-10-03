A video of a lady cooking while standing on a chair has gone viral and elicited funny social media reactions

In the TikTok clip, the girl was captured from the back, showing how high the kitchen counter is for her

She made use of the chair so that her hand can reach the gas cooker placed on top of the high kitchen counter

A TikTok video has shown a pretty lady cooking while standing on a chair.

The video shared by @toluholams shows that the kitchen counter is so high that she needed support to reach the gas cooker.

People tackled Tolu, the man who shared the video for for making his kitchen counter so high. Photo credit: TikTok/toluholams.

Once on the chair, she could be seen in the video stirring her soup with passion.

It was not confirmed if the kitchen is hers, but it appears she was cooking for another person.

Sharing the video, Tolu tagged it:

"All these short people."

Ladies relate with the video

Meanwhile, the video has elicited funny reactions as many people readily related with it.

Some people immediately admitted that they do the same thing whenever they are cooking.

Others questioned the man, blaming him for making the kitchen counter taller than the girl.

Watch the video below:

TikTik users related with her video, share their views

@notyoursoulmetoh said:

"Why would your kitchen counter be so high."

@user4608712110200 Joy commented:

"This one shock me."

@princessomefeh1 said:

"This is so me."

@user7273399882918 commented:

"I dey do am o. Especially when frying stew."

@animashaun said:

"Na her turn for the weekend."

@sparogee commented:

"Short people problems."

@prisca said:

"I swr nah me be this."

@Mary Paul commented:

"Justice for short people like us."

@Doll Face said:

"Na me be this."

@Okechukwu Lanvelot said:

"Lol! Nah so! They are so loving."

@zealmind1 reacted:

"Short girls can worry sha."

@ebukaaguoji commented:

"I too love them. Them dey always make noise, but at the end them get respect."

