A talented little boy has impressed netizens with his amazing rapping talent.

The smart boy identified as @powermoney_3 on popular app, TikTok, walked up to random people to rap for them.

Little boy raps like Don Jazzy Photo Credit: @powermoney_3/TikTok

One of the videos shared via his page, showed him rapping for a light-skinned man who vibed along with him and enjoyed every moment.

Social media reactions

Some netizens who viewed the video on TikTok opined that the little boy sounded like ace Nigerian singer, Don Jazzy.

Others advised him to keep pushing and never give up on his talent because his future seems so bright.

@preshkid6 said:

"Make I leave this for here make I see who like and I will come back and see it."

@chachajbdollar stated:

"Na only me see say the boy hold Milo sachet."

@briela2312 reacted:

"Raw Talent. May grace locate you dear."

@yusufhassanat507 said:

"This is fluffy talent aswear."

@lebleu56 stated:

'Doesn't anyone have money to help this kid get into the studio so he can make albums? I am Beninese."

@sadeeqcast1 said:

"And lastly, the guy did not agree to part with a dime."

@martins_joe wrote:

"I really love this boy. Our up coming musician."

@whitemoney003 added:

"I really like this guy please help share to reach olamide and phyno."

@melody9852 said:

"We the comment readers really see that milo well ohh foodie."

@salvatorebrown1 said:

"I sense in my spirit that ur time has come. Ur helpers are released for you in Jesus name Amen."

Watch the video below:

Little boy sings Lionel Richie's Stuck on you

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video making rounds online have captured the moment a little boy, Faith, sang along with his father at the studio.

At the beginning of the cute video, the boy introduced himself as Faith before telling his fans that he was about to sing with his father. During the singing session, they kept on looking at themselves at intervals and smiling at each other.

The video has sparked reactions online. While some applauded the duo over their amazing voice, others pointed out the bond between them. Thelma Nkechinyere said: "Some men in this generation are doing a great job in raising their sons and daughters with love, tolerance, respect, understanding and affection."

Source: Legit.ng