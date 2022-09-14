A Nigerian family has shockingly discovered a dead, dried snake in their late father's bedroom a year after he died

A photo of the dead serpent has gone viral on Twitter where it was shared as some people cannot believe their eyes

Many Nigerians say they do not believe such things exist until they saw the photo shared on Twitter by one of the man's kids

A photo of a dead snake discovered in the bedroom of a Nigerian man has gone viral on Twitter.

What has amazed many people is that the man is already late and the discovery has fueled insinuations that the dead snake may have something to do with his death.

The discovery has fueled insinuations that the snake may have caused his death. Photo credit: @stephblys and Roger Brooks/w.ang mengmeng/Getty Images.

According to the person who shared the photo, they were advised to dig the bedroom some time ago.

He said some people who visited their house dreamt of a big python chasing them. He added that before they found the snake, they dug up to five places.

He died before we found out

It was eventually found on the spot where the late father puts his head while sleeping.

He tweeted:

"For people who don't believe, this dry snake was buried under the tiles in my parents' bedroom. It's our personal house and renovations was done when my dad bought the house. It's sad that it was one year after my dad fell sick and died that we saw it.

"Someone asked us to dig at the edge of the bed, that's where my dad keeps his head while sleeping. Well we dug up to 5 places before we saw that snake. Plus most spiritual people (relatives) who sleep in our house usually see a big python chasing them."

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@PentarioDLaw commented:

"Waoh... May his Soul rest in Peace. How did you get to know n probably remove the Tile.. I'm sorry for asking... Just Curious n wan make you enlighten others too."

@ezu_lov said:

"Omo see me playing the whole thing in my head like Nollywood movie. This is painful. May his soul rest in peace. Meeehn wickedness has no ending ooh."

@Tommyskizy

"Chaii sorry for the loss. Thank God it was discovered tho, Maybe someone else might have died from this rubbish."

@GbeeXl said:

"We all need to be prayerful."

