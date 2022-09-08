A locality joined a Nigerian woman in celebrating as her missing son was seen again after 3 years

A lady who appeared to have captured the celebration moment said the boy had some injuries on his body

Social media users have reacted to the video as they joined the woman and her people in praising God for his discovery

A Nigerian woman has found her son who has been missing for the past 3 years.

According to a lady who claims to be the woman's friend, the incident happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

She shared on TikTok a video of the woman celebrating with people in her locality over the development.

The lady said the boy happens to be the woman's only son. Shedding more light on the boy's state of health, she said he had injuries to his body.

She wrote:

"The lil boy's body was damaged but we give thanks to God he came back alive."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

daniel__gold46 said:

"I always tell people no matter what you do in life put God first no hope is lost. Thank you Jesus."

Ebelglamour said:

"Pls conduct prayer for him so anything that has been taken from him will be returned."

QueenBestwill201 said:

"I’m still praying and hoping my 2yrs old nephew will be found one day.... I believe the Almighty will do it."

codedjacinta said:

"Oooo God l don't know what we going to be in this world without God.

"O lord is great."

user2152976521689 said:

"God is wonderful he will always fight for us congratulations to you tears of joy after so many years."

