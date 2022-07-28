Massive tears are currently flowing for a young Kenyan medical doctor who sadly died on her way to collect an appointment letter for a new job

A 28-year-old Kenyan medical doctor has died after she encountered a fatal road accident at Nithi Bridge on Sunday, July 24th.

The medical doctor whose name is Mary Mwandisha was on her way to collect an appointment letter for a new job when the sad incident occured.

Dr Mary Mwandisha died in the Modern Coast Bus accident at Nithi Bridge on Sunday. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Solomon Kimani and Nationa Africa Media Group.

She got a new job

According to the story which was shared on Linked by Solomon Kimani, Mary graduated from the University of Nairobi in 2020.

The sad story adds that she briefly worked for three months at Lifetime Hospital in Meru County.

Her family is said to have been thrown into massive tears by the sad loss.

Sharing the story, Kimani wrote quoting Nationa Africa:

"A family in Kilifi is mourning their daughter, Dr Mary Mwandisha, who died in the Modern Coast Bus accident at Nithi Bridge on Sunday.

"Mwandisha, 28, graduated with a Bachelor in Medicine from the University of Nairobi in 2020, and was on her way to Taita-Taveta to pick up her appointment letter after a successful interview for a doctor post in the county.

"She had worked for three months at Lifetime Hospital in Meru County."

Reacting, her mother, Ms Angelina Mwandisha said:

“I am bitter. My daughter had secured a government job and died before she picked up the appointment letter. I love that baby. It is too painful for me because she was the only daughter I had after the death of her sister."

The sad story of her death has made many sorrowful on LinkedIn as they commented their condolence to the bereaved family.

