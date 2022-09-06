A young man who always dances funny has gone online to share a video of himself vibing in the church

While the young man was dancing behind some church members who looked surprised, someone from afar filmed him

Many TikTokers who found his attempt to create TikTok content in the church funny said that he cannot pull such off in their churches

A young Nigerian man who always creates content on TikTok, dancing in different places, has taken his move to the church.

In a video shared on his page, he made different hip hop dance moves behind female congregants during a church service.

The young man put up a show in church. Photo source: TikTok/@_pabloo

Members look surprised

Many women in ankara looked shocked at what he was doing. At one point during the video, he was seen close to the pulpit dancing like someone almost going into a trance.

People who reacted to the clip said that he cannot try such a move in their church without being taken out by the ushers.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 700 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Suzanabimbola said:

"This is what happens when Mummy Pablo drag Pablo to church."

brunomax807 said:

"Pablo think say na club e dey ooo."

Nonsmanfunds said:

"In my father’s house let the joy overflow."

Tall Comrade said:

"If na my church, Usher for don come carry you back."

mickeymira442 said:

"When you remember Better days ahead, with sure Client."

faithsweetlife57 said:

"For the pastor mind he go say who be this."

DebbieBee said:

"D way he bent down wen d woman looked back."

