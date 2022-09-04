A Nollywood actor identified as Emmanuel Ibikunle is seeking help for 11-year-old Ogabo Isaiah who scored 12 A's in his school exam

The less-privileged lad lost his mother shortly after he was born and was abandoned by his biological father

Emmanuel said Isaiah's brilliance is deserving of a scholarship up to the university level and called on well-meaning individuals and bodies to step in

The stellar primary school result of a Benue state boy identified as Ogabo Isaiah has earned the admiration of netizens who have joined in rallying support for him.

11-year-old Isaiah got 12 A's in his primary school exam. Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ibikunle, shared the lad's picture and the result on LinkedIn with some heart-touching details about the kid's life.

Isaiah is without biological parents. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Emmanuel 'Emmy Williams' Ibikunle

Isaiah does not have biological parents

Emmanuel revealed that the primary 3 pupil of Kings Nursery and Primary School Okpoga, Benue state lost his mother to excessive bleeding shortly after his childbirth.

His father then abandoned him in the care of his mother's mum who would later pass away.

According to the actor, Isaiah was on the verge of quitting school due to a paucity of funds before one Hon Smith Akom Takema offered him a primary school scholarship.

Emmanuel believes Isaiah deserves a university-level scholarship and called on netizens to help.

When Legit.ng contacted Emmanuel seeking further details on the boy, the actor revealed that the boy's dad actually abandoned him to take a new wife in Lagos.

He added that the lad's grandmum passed away 7 years after he was kept in her custody and that Isaiah now lives with an aunt who is a farmer.

"He lost his mother during his birth due to excessive bleeding, and his father sent him home to her wife's mother when he was barely 1 month.

"The man returned back to Lagos and took another wife in and abandoned the child. The grandmother who was taking care of him died when he was about 7 years. From that point, he is now living with an aunt (a farmer) who barely makes ends meet but she's doing all possible means to groom the child.

"I'm told his school fees is N5500 and school bus N6000. The boy is brilliant as his result speaks," Emmanuel stated.

Social media reactions

Jandeep Singh said:

"Highly recommended share.

"Commenting for Absolute reach. He deserves a full scholarship for his further studies, Star Emmanuel 'Emmy Williams'."

Andrew Anthony said:

"Good results..

"Please some one should help the poor boy."

Yassi Azhdari said:

"Good bless this little boy. God truly has a mission for him in life. We need to pray for his parents and grandmother. As we pray for him.

"Those who ascended to heaven which is full of light and love. They too will pray for us. He is very handsome and intelligent indeed.

"All kids are with the right about of love and nourishment from all of humanity. He is our son, our nephew, our young father, young grandfathe, and brother! This precious child may be whoever he desires to be. what is his name so we can pray for him? Thanks for sharing his story."

Adebanjo Gbenga Ezekiel said:

"Great and wonderful people on LinkedIn ❤️.

"I'm so happy to see y'all stretching forth a helping hand to this brilliant boy, you're all amazing, sincerely I'm overwhelmed.

"On behalf of the boy, I'm saying Thank Y'all..."

