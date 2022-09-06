A young Nigerian man has narrated how his parents sent him from the UK to Ijebu Ode twice for him to spend some time there

According to him, his parents took the action against him and he spent 7 years before return back to abroad

He is furious that he was not even sent to Lagos or Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state but was shipped to an interior village

A Nigerian man is full of bitterness because his parents shipped him to Nigeria to suffer twice in 2010 and 2012.

He said he was sent back from abroad to Ijebu Ode, Ogun state where he spent some time as 7 years.

Man from Nigeria who was sent from abroad to Ijebu Ode, Ogun state by his parents. Photo credit: TikTok/@joshuagadget.

According to the young man, the 'shipment' made him to suffer a lot, but he did not mention why he was sent to Nigeria.

His anger mostly stems from the fact that he was not even shipped to Lagos, or Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, but to an interior village.

The man lamented that he suffered during the time. But netizens have descended on him, asking if he is better than those living in the village.

Social media reactions to video of man shipped from abroad to Nigeria

"Why are you whispering it? Say it louder let your parents hear it so they can ship you again."

"Imagine sending them to Nigeria as a punishment, meanwhile we live here every day of our life."

"Bringing up kids over here is not easy because it is totally different from parenting back home, if my kids over do I go send them to Akure."

"Are you better than the people living in the villages? I support your parent's decision."

"Probably they did that because he was into the Gan lifestyle and parents didn't want their child to die young."

