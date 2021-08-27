A young Nigerian man has gone online to share that that a daughter he thought was his is not after he conducted a DNA test

Enifome said hinted that everything looks shady from the beginning as the woman never informed him she had a baby until the child was two years old

Many Nigerians have since reacted to the matter online, with many saying what the woman did was so wrong

A Nigerian man, Eguveso Enifome, has gone online to cry out after a 7-year-old child said to be his was found out not to be so after a DNA test.

Enifome in one of the several videos he did on his Facebook page, however, admitted that he was intimate with the woman before she got pregnant.

He said that he wasn't the only one dating the lady. Photo source: Stephen Mackson Wichegbule

Source: Facebook

He said he was shocked when he was informed after the baby was two years old that the kid is his. Enifome revealed that he was angrier when his father collected the child and said she resembled him.

Enifome revealed that the lady had other partners and it was not only him she was dating. The vexed man said he is taking the matter to the police station.

In one of the several clips shared online, he could be seen smashing a photo as he said so many unprintable words.

Watch the videos below (swipe for more):

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mercy Ugo said:

"Some women think that they are smarter than the rest of the world. Otherwise, why pull such stunt?"

danze_h said:

"As painful as it is, all i have to say is that social media never forgets. I just feel for the innocent child"

seundreams said:

"If you feel the need to do your children DNA, pls do."

realmarydave said:

"Thank God say the pikin nor bi ur own sef you nor look responsible."

oracle_entertainment said:

"DNA should be legalized before child dedication self to avoid stories that touch."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man with the social media handle @ceorashad_ was hurt as he found out his wife may have played a fast one on him concerning the paternity of the baby he thought was his.

In a post on Wednesday, January 13, the man said he found out he might not be the father of the infant.

What made his whole announcement dramatic was that he quoted an earlier post where he bought a designer bag and other items for his wife as push gifts.

