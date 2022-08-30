"My First Fruit": Joy, Excitement As Mum Welcomes Amazing Twin Babies, Video of Her Huge Baby Bump Goes Viral
- A first-time mum has shared her huge baby bump just before she ushered her twin babies into the world
- The mum identified as Toibattee shared the amazing news online, touching the hearts of many people with photos of her twins
- She rightly called herself "mama twins" as she posed in a beautiful photo with her hands full with the bundles of blessing
A mum has shared photos of her twin babies as she said it is her first time giving birth and it turned out she is blessed with two cuties.
She took to her TikTok account to share amazing images of the beautiful cuties much to the admiration of users on the platform.
She equally shared a video capturing her baby bump when she was yet to give birth. The astonishing size of the baby bump amazed many people.
Fans on TikTok immediately joined her in her excitement and celebration as they commented on the video with their massive congratulatory messages.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
Good news atracts people like bees are attracted to nectar. Many people who watched the video shared by Toibattee rushed to the comment section to congratulate her.
Some of those who commented also tapped into the blessing. See some of the comments below:
@Maameyaa559 said:
"Congratulations I tap into your blessings."
@Yaz commented:
"Who else saw the baby kick in the second outfit."
@user8175504237354 said:
"I tap from this blessing, congratulations dear."
@kabangailucy33 commented:
"Congrats sister! God bless you and protect you."
@user5553159165410 said:
"Congratulations dear, I tap into this blessing for my own pregnancy positive result."
@user9498326544990 commented:
"I want my twins. Congratulations my sister. God bless you."
@user4714583887558 said:
"I tap the blessings of twins as you did Amen."
Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after 25 years of waiting.
The beautiful kids were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos to the admiration of many.
When their story broke online, many were inspired by the great testimony.
Source: Legit.ng