Months after going viral, popular internet sensation, Blessing Newton Abahi, has launched a business

In a video shared on TikTok, the pretty woman appreciated Nigerians who contributed to her starting a business

While showing off her new store, Blessing revealed that she is currently into the production of chemicals including liquid soap

Viral TikTok sensation, Blessing Newton Abahi, who went viral over her 'bunch of women' statement in a courtroom has launched a new business.

Recall that, the viral voice was recorded when she presented her case before a judge, narrating how her husband unashamedly cheated on her with several women.

'Bunch of women' originator launches businesses Photo Credit: @bunchofwomenblessing

Source: UGC

After her story and sound went viral, some Nigerians felt pity for her and donated money for her to start a business.

In an impressive video, the young woman showed off her new store and announced that she has started a 'chemical' business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She revealed that she is currently into the production of liquid soap, toilet wash and some other chemicals.

The beautiful woman also shared a photo of her glow-up on TikTok and people gushed over her beauty.

"My people I thank una very much for wetin una don do for me. This time around bunch of women don start bunch of business. E don shele. I dey produce liquid soap, toilet wash. I can make like 25 products on my own", Blessing said.

Netizens react as 'bunch of women' sensation launches business

@dina_batta remarked:

"Wow. I never knew u could go into chemical business. More wins ma."

@khaximpantah7 said:

"This time around was a bunch of business. Thank you."

@marah_musu_55 stated:

"Thank the people that help may God bless them all in Jesus name."

@cindy.rdc commented:

"Business woman, we are proud of you mama."

@dare_stt noted:

"Wow you have changed. You don dey glow. Money is good."

@xanders_gram added:

"This time around is bunch of money surrounded in your account and bouch of contracts surrounded in your business. Congratulobia my sister."

@abigailndi18 reacted:

"Congratulations you are shinning. May God bless you Ma."

Watch the video below:

Viral 'bunch of women' sensation dances to her own soundtrack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian woman whose voice is behind the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" soundtrack on TikTok is trending again.

This time, she is going viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself dancing to her own soundtrack. In the video, the beautiful woman was spotted alongside a man identified as lordoflemon.

They both danced together to the soundtrack and the woman was seen smiling excitedly. Reacting to this, some TikTok users claimed she was making fun of her own pain.

Source: Legit.ng