A Nigerian couple identified as Deacon & Mrs. Nnamdi Nwankwo is currently in a celebratory mood because God has remembered them

The couple just welcomed the huge blessing of triplets, comprising of 2 girls, 1 boy after 25-years of marriage and waiting

The children were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, AGC Ojodu Lagos state even as the story has made many people emtional online

After 25-years of waiting, a Nigerian couple, Deacon and Mrs. Nnamdi Nwankwo have welcomed triplets.

The story of the huge blessing was shared on Facebook by the Assemblies of God, Lagos District after the babies wer dedicated on Sunday, Feruary 20, 2022. The dedication took place at the Assemblies of God, Ojodu.

Deacon and Mrs Michael Nnamdi Nwankwo dedicates their children in joy. Photo credit: Assemblies of God Church Ojodu.

Source: Facebook

Amazing testimony

Beautiful photos of the couple holding their bundles of joy were also shared. Sharing the testimony, the AGC Lagos District wrote:

"Amazing Testimony @ AGC Ojodu. After 25 Years of waiting, the family of Deacon & Mrs. Nnamdi Nwankwo today dedicated their triplets. What a mighty God we serve!"

See the post below:

Social media users react

When the post was reshared on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, it attracted a lot of interests from users who saw it. Here are a few reactions to the post:

@luchey_ reacted:

"Indeed, what God cannot do does not exist. He is a miracle working God."

@abundantgraceo0 said:

"Congratulations. What a mighty God we serve, ever faithful."

@real_ebony_queen7777 wrote:

"Triple congratulations to your family. What God cannot do doesn't exist. God is indeed the greatest and a miracle worker."

@princess_cillaoffiong commented:

"That's a man that understands that children only come from God. Congratulations to them."

@rossy48400 commented:

"God is just too good and kind. Thank you Jesus. Congratulations to u both."

