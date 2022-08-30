A very beautiful lady named Mykyla Coleman has finally fulfilled her childhood dreams of owning her own house as she built one at the age of 23

According to the pretty damsel, she will be moving into her house soon as she shared videos of the interiors of the mansion

TikTok users are showering her with congratulatory messages even as some are asking to know how she made money to build the house

The dreams of a young black lady have finally come to pass as she has built a big house for herself.

The pretty lady, Mykyila Coleman took to TikTok to flaunt beautiful photos of the big mansion which is nearing completion.

Mykyla said it has been her childhood dream to own a house. Photo credit: TikTok/@mykylacoleman.

It's a dream come true

Mykyla said it has always been her dream right from childhood to build a house for herself.

She said she was able to make it happen at the age of 23 as she is going to finally move into her house. Her impressive testimony got people congratulating her massively.

She said:

"In less than a month I’m moving into my dream home! The dream I had as a little girl is coming true! The house is almost done! "

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

"She believed she could and she did!!! Congratulations sis."

@Teetray said:

@Ann Mukuha commented:

"God is this my sign to build mine too."

@user2699258418166 said:

"Congratulations! Such a big accomplishment at a young age!! You rock black queen."

@KYOMU reacted:

"But via which occupation because I would also want tooo?"

@user1856834416895 said:

"For my mama it's now 4yrs at roofing level we failed to complete it."

@user1603771143172 commented:

"You deserve all the best in the world because your a queen."

Legit.ng