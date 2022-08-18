A TikTok video has shown when a girl handed over her end-of-term result to her father and then started dancing

The way she broke into a dance as her dad was checking the results, it appears she passed very well and therefore needed to celebrate

The nice video has melted hearts on TikTok as many fell in love with the girl's dance steps especially as she danced to a gospel tune

A little girl's passionate dance after giving her father her end-of-term result to see has melted hearts on social media.

In a short TikTok clip that has gathered more than 122k likes, the baby girl burst into a nice, celebratory dance as her father examined the result.

Social media users have fallen in love with the little dancer. Photo credit: TikTok/@anitahssanyu1.

Source: UGC

Praising God in joy

From the way she danced in the video, it is easy to predict that she must have passed her examinations very well to warrant such a celebration.

She danced gently with dignity while singing and gesturing "you have never disappointed me" in appreciation to God.

She has become a sensation on TikTok as many have fallen in love with the video shared on the platform by @anitahssanyu1.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@mercy empire commented:

"Mood when nobody is gonna disturb u for school every morning for a while."

@user7298941047082 daid:

"The baby is like, having her as a big sister is going to be a long crazy journey."

@Lovely esi reacted:

"On behalf of aww association we say awww."

@bulwakimken said:

"De joy is too much and de level of seriousness de papa is exhibiting."

@angelinaessandoh8 said:

"How many of you dance like this when your bring ur results home."

@iam_prince reacted:

"Me after my dad promising to buy me a bicycle after taking the 1st position in class."

@hajara said:

"May God bless you baby gal. You put big smile on my face."

Get gets scholarship after emerging best student

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that a girl came first in her class and was given an award in Delta state.

The girl was named the best graduating student in her school and she was also awarded a scholarship to continue to the next stage.

Her story would later go viral and resonate with many social media users who praised her.

Source: Legit.ng