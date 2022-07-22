A little girl has made her parents proud after she emerged as the best graduating pupil in her school in Delta state

In a photo shared on Twitter by her proud dad, the pretty baby girl was seen clutching her graduation scroll and smiling at the camera

The tweet also revealed that the girl was offered a scholarship, although it did not mention the next class she is going to

A very proud dad, Terry Akeh has shared a beautiful photo of his daughter who just graduated from school.

Not just that, the girl finished top of her class according to a viral tweet shared by the dad.

The girl made her parents proud. Photo credit: @hackinterry.

The brilliant girl gets a scholarship

Apart from picking the first position in her class, the girl also emerged as the best graduating pupil in the school.

As a reward for her brilliant performance, the girl has been awarded a scholarship as she is proceeding to the next stage of her education.

The tweet shared by her dad has since blown up and the girl has become a viral sensation.

The proud dad wrote:

"Overall best graduating student, took 1st position and got a scholarship. Congrats daughter."

After he shared the tweet, someone named @thepoetpreneur who was impressed by the girl volunteered to send her money for ice cream.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@thepoetpreneur said:

"Send me your account. Make I buy ice cream for her."

@pman92360488 commented:

"Congrats baby girl. To the parents, in case the school didn't present any award to her, kindly create one for her, keep it in her room. It will be useful to her in the future. I won so many awards while growing up but I have no evidence to show for it. I only get to tell people about it."

@comicdavstar said:

"My baby girl. Congratulations! She suppose know book. Papa na scholar dah year, mama na brain too."

