A pretty little girl wearing a blue school uniform has attracted the attention of social media users with her amazing dance steps

The short clip seen on Instagram shows the little girl dancing and twisting her body like a robot at a place that looked like her school

The video of her dance has been viewed thousands of times by dance lovers who have also showered her with encomiums

The impressive dance skills of a pretty little girl have caught the attention of dance lovers on Instagram.

In the short clip which has gone viral, the girl who was putting on her uniform showed off sweet skills that stunned many people.

The pretty girl is being hailed for her talent. Photo credit: @buhle4479.

Source: Instagram

She knows how to dance

Looking at the baby girl, many would think she cannot dance, but when she started to move her body, it was evident that she is a clear stunner.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She started off by twisting her body like Michael Jackson, then lifted her legs only gently as she did not even move away from her position.

Her body did the twisting while her leg held her at a spot. Her dexterity on the dance floor has been applauded as cute.

The video has been viewed many times by dance lovers after it was posted by @sa_vibes.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@royahlthie

"I was dancing with her in my head. I love."

@too_legiiit commented:

"Okay she’s the winner."

@london.bybev said:

"Too much sauce at such a young age, she’s going places."

@kisses_lilmaad_ commented:

"Too easy for her."

@oxe.murigo said:

"The robot boii that went to a private school."

@beautybysamuela commented:

"Baby girl can move."

Two pretty girls display accurate dance steps in a viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two pretty girls danced so powerfully.

The talented girls took the art of dancing to a whole new level. Noticeably, it could be seen in the video that the girls have a passion for dancing.

While they did perfectly well on the dancing floor, many people questioned why they were dancing instead of being in the classroom.

Source: Legit.ng