A young Nigerian lady has in a hilarious video shown people what one one should do before going to get money from their dads

The lady revealed that it is always good to be without makeup, wear a long dress, carry a bible among other things before approaching him

Many people who reacted to her video shared various experiences with their fathers and how they react to their requests at home

A young lady has made a very funny home video with her dad as she "taught" people the best way to collect money from their dads.

She said that the first step is to never wear a coloured wig. To that, she replaced it with a very sombre-looking black wig.

The cleaned all her makeup in the viral video. Photo source: TikTok/@bhee_chee

Source: UGC

Steps to follow

Afterwards, she removed her makeup and made her face bare. The lady revealed that after this, the next step is to wear a long dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Before finally approaching her dad, the lady carried a bag and placed a bible inside to look like a church girl.

When she asked her father for the sum of N5000, the man grumbled a bit before eventually giving her some money in the comedy video.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Fauzah Babadia said:

"Step one: have a dad."

janetmichael856 said:

"you are lucky,God will bless and keep him in Jesus name."

Missparkers said:

"My papa no go answer he remind u he is building house for us."

Precious said:

"My dad will ask me why I dress homeless."

James Faith said:

"my dad no go gree ooo. will just tell him i have to submit one course textbook/manual like that,lack of submission,they will deduct 40 marks from."

CASPER said:

"lol I swear you have to dress 'responsible' in my house just ask after you have served him food and he has eaten."

Lovely baby kissed father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by a mother on TikTok showed the moment her few months' old baby, Ava, kissed her husband back on the cheek.

In the viral clip, the man planted a kiss on the baby's face. With sleepy eyes, the baby returned the gesture as if it was an inborn habit.

When Ava did that, the mother was really surprised that her kid would do that. Even the father could not believe as he opened his mouth in shock.

Source: Legit.ng