A beautiful Oyinbo girl has been seen in a viral video eating pounded yam with her exceptionally long nails

In the video, she struggled to mold the local delicacy as netizens contend that half of it might get stuck in her nails

The heartwarming video has attracted reactions from many Nigerians with some saying she may not have enjoyed it

A nice video has captured the moment a Nigerian man showed an Oyinbo girl how to eat fufu, a popular delicacy in Nigeria.

However, the girl has long nails and netizens reckon that half of the pounded yam may eventually get stuck inside the cute nails.

The girl had long nails. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: UGC

Oyinblo girl struggles to mold Nigerian fufu

In the video, the girl was taught how to mold and dip the fufu inside the soup and then swallow, it for maximum enjoyment.

She did it pretty well, but it appears she struggled to mold it properly. Netizens also contend that she may not have enjoyed it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

"Half got stuck on the Inside of her nail heheheheheheh."

@Feiticeirazinha commented:

@Tara said:

"She doesn’t actually like it. If you watch her face it’s subtle but she’s saying yes with her lips and shaking her head no."

@Jaakobah said:

"Lmao love how he was like "anyways, moving on" the second time she said pineapple jam."

@SKULPIL commented:

"I like her. Love a girl who likes to do everything together."

@Fluffyruffruffy reacted:

"The food stuck to her finger nail is killing me."

@Anyah said:

"I’m so confused. Her facial features look like she’s black but they say otherwise."

@Paola Pineda commented:

"Looks like she didn’t really like it, and why she eating it looking into his eyes making noises lmfao."

@Cookiie said:

"Oooh girl! Her nails are gonna be yellow now lol, made that mistake many times and I did not care."

Source: Legit.ng