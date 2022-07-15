A video of a lady showing the dress she got from her tailor after paying for an ankara dress recreation has gone viral online

In the videeo, she is seen complaining about the dress, hinting her displeasure as she pointed out issues with the dress

However, several internet users who saw the video have stated that there is nothing wrong with the replication

A video of a lady showing what she got from her tailor has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions online.

The video, which is put in a collage alongside the original design sees the lady pointing out the flaws with the replicated version which appears quite similar.

"It's the same thing" - Social media users react

the_damilolaa:

"There is nothing wrong with the cloth tho. I don’t know why we can’t sew what goes well with our stature and we choose style from people that we truly knows we look like. Mtcheewww"

oge_model_elect:

"Tailor did well on my opinion. If you want exactly go and pay veekee james."

overniteceleb21:

"The dress is nice she should have also ordered the body if she wanted same thing."

ms.annieberri:

"There is nothing wrong with this gown,stop ordering the body with the dress."

thegold__attire:

"Absolutely nothing wrong. People are quick to spoil some else hard work shaaaa. The laugh sef Dey vex me. Mtchewww."

that.darkskined.hun:

"nothing she forgot it doesn't come with the body."

omozele___:

"There’s Absolutely nothing wrong abeg , the dress doesn’t come with the body."

stilldashiznit:

"She got the dress for her body,tailor even tried.Be giving tailors headache as if she’s meant to do a follow come body with dress."

annastaciia_:

"The dress is fine …you don’t have the same body shape as the lady in the picture."

