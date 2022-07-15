A young female graduand has brought back memories from the popular American comedy movie Sister Act thanks to what she did at her school's graduation

The little girl led a team of young pupils on stage to perform the popular song Oh Happy Day

One of the high points of the performance was how she moved from a normal tone to a high-pitched voice that got many laughing

A little girl's powerful and hilarious rendition of the popular song Oh Happy Day recorded by Edwin Hawkins Singers has seen people liken her to actors in the popular 1992 American comedy movie Sister Act.

Her display was captured in a viral TikTok video shared by a lady who claimed the kid is her niece.

She gave a powerful performance with her mates. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jessicaperryman1

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the girl appeared to be the leader of a team of pupils as they did the song at the graduation ceremony.

She would sing a verse and would be backed by the other pupils. She, however, took everyone by surprise when she sang a popular verse in the song with a very high-pitched voice and then returned to her normal tone.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lady who shared the clip found it hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found it hilarious

TattedupKookie Moore said:

"Omgeeee!!! The way I just hollered! You betta sing it baby!!! My heart melted the same way it did when I first saw this scene in Sister Act 2!!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Vicki Whaley said:

"The note and her facial expression is precious. I'm laughing so hard I'm crying."

Tamara Fratis said:

"Oh my goodness I did not expect that. Tried to laugh but then coughed and then choked all while trying to laugh still choking and coughing. Freaking love it tho that's for sure so adorable."

Chanal Webster said:

"Baby girl was waiting for that moment. She was thinking "I'm finna kill em with this one." Them kids looked like this ain't what we rehearsed."

DeAnna GIbbs said:

"Say what you will, that note was on key, and she held it. Love it you can tell that I'm a singer. Go head baby girl and she graduated to . Proud of you, keep singing you will get better ❤."

Little boy raps like Phyno during a church event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had stolen the show during a church event with his rap which earned him a comparison with rapper Phyno.

In a video @cheemarhopera shared on TikTok, the boy in a black suit ensured his rap bars rhymed with the beats. He paced left to right as he tried to keep up with the flow.

Parents and congregants could be seen in the video hailing and screaming in excitement, a sign that they were feeling the young lad's performance.

Source: Legit.ng