A little boy's song performance during his church's Children's Day celebration has caused a commotion on social media

The talented lad in suit mesmerized parents and other congregants as he nailed Igbo rap like singer Phyno

Social media users gushed about how he made gospel rap music enjoyable as they praised the lad

A young lad took rap music to church as he gave a rendition of a gospel music in style.

The unidentified lad stole the show during Salvation Ministries Children's Day celebration in his church with his Igbo rap which has earned him comparison to Phyno.

The kid handled the mic like a singer. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cheemarhopera

In a video @cheemarhopera shared on TikTok, the boy in a black suit ensured his rap bars rhymed with the beats.

He paced left to right as he tried to keep up with the flow.

Parents and congregants could be seen in the video hailing and screaming in excitement, a sign that they were feeling the young lad's performance.

Netizens react

Faith Uche said:

"Train up a child in a. way he should go...

"We tired of hearing innocent kids singing and dancing to buga."

Alfred Onome said:

"Doing this will make your mom so proud… las las nah fruad go end am."

Assumpta NG Assumpta said:

"Kai!!

"Is the igbo raps for me???

"Song Wey I been dey learn from the very first time of the release, till today I never learn am."

SHARON HUMPHREY said:

"This is wrong.. the song says “pastor Chris na my father” he shouldn’t have put his pastors name there."

Little girl hops on one foot as she wows pastor in church with her dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had wowed the pastor as she danced on one foot in the church.

Like a dancehall queen, the girl bossed things in the video and refused to be discouraged by a female usher who tried to stop her from getting close to the pulpit.

The talented kid started off with normal dancing like every other member of the congregation but switched to a hopping dance move.

She made her way to the altar area dancing on one foot. The little girl then maximized the area, showing off impressive legwork and hand movements that rhymed with the beats playing in the background.

