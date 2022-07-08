A boy with big-sized body has got people's massive praise online after he showed off smooth dance moves

The young TikToker danced well despite his size as he vibed to Young Jonn's Normally while maintaining a happy face

People who could not keep their attention off his video said that he danced better than many of them

A boy has got many people talking with his dance moves. Despite his plus size, he vibed hard to Young Jonn's Normally song in a TikTok video.

The boy combined many popular TikTok dance moves like "fade" in the video. People who had seen some of his clips elsewhere said they have been searching for his handle.

Many people said that young boy looks so cute while dancing. Photo source: TikTok/@n.m.e.soma

Source: UGC

There were those who said that they love the energy he displayed in the clip. He maintained a bright smile on his face while dancing.

The young dancer also got complimented on his cute looks. His TikTok page is filled many dance videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bella Miana said:

"why is he sooooo cuteeeee!!!"

Queen Lee said:

"I came back to watch it severally after saving it, addictive pls make more of this."

Obianujunwa Favour said:

"Mean you’re flexible, please make a video for me."

Olasunkanmi said:

"Ajeh I love you brr, I love the energy. You gained another follower brr Do me a video."

Omolade said:

"It’s the way I was shouting “eii osheyyy” when I was watching the video."

KANYINSOLA said:

"Why are you so cute, you look like my younger brother."

Elizabeth said:

"you don chop the camera space finish, u tried sha."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady stirred massive reaction on TikTok when she shared a video showing her dancing beside her mum at their store.

The lady who had set her camera for a TikTok clip arranged her mum's pieces of fishes well as the woman dished out instructions with a serious face.

As soon as the mother turned, the lady immediately started dancing. When the mother saw what she was doing, the video abruptly ended.

Source: Legit.ng