A short video has shown the moment a male fan was excited to join Tiwa Savage on stage while she was performing Wahala Remix

The man respected boundaries and never for once moved too close to the musician despite how happy he was

Many people appreciated the respect he accorded the musician; a thing not many fans show during concerts

A video shared by a TikTok handle @savageenews has shown the moment a male fan suddenly climbed the stage while Tiwa Savage was performing.

@savageenews said that she was performing in Stockholm, Sweden for her Water and Garri Tour when it happened.

The male fan and the singer had much fun together on stage. Photo source: TikTok/@savageenews

He respected her

When she was singing her verse in 1da Baton's Wahala Remix, the man jumped on stage and started gyrating.

What amazed people was that while he was dancing, he respected boundaries and never conducted himself naughtily.

Tiwa Savage burst into laughter while the man was dancing. The crowd also erupted in joy.

aylaoom said:

"Love it! Whats the name of the song?"

Ope Aderogba said:

"It's so lovely how he was showing her love while respecting her space. Fans rarely do that."

imelda Johnson said:

"The real fan, he knew his distance."

user4058288508747 said:

"no one is talking about the fact that...how the queen made him feel special...like look at the way she acted when he came.on stage sef..."

ChalcedonyChidinma said:

"Awwnn. This guy is polite n gentle same with queen Tiwa. He didn't over step his boundaries."

Desola said:

"Tiwa was all happy with the guy sef 'The Energy'."

Naa Okine said:

"I like the way she always want her fans close to her."

Tiwa Savage danced energetically

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage left fans talking on social media over her dance steps during a recent performance.

The 42-year-old singer generated the buzz online after several videos of her dancing made the rounds on the internet.

The music star was seen throwing caution to the wind as she moved her body energetically to the music as the MC continued to hype her.

