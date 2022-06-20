Despite winning the American visa lottery in 2007, young Vkay Robert failed to make it to the US because she missed her interview

Quite painfully, she would discover that she didn't know her interview date because a person in the family where she resided then kept the document away from her

13 years after the heartbreaking incident, the determined Nigerian is finally in the United States of America

A young Nigerian lady identified as Vkay Robert has celebrated moving to the United States 13 years after she couldn't fly out despite winning the American visa lottery.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, June 15, Vkay recalled how she missed out on going to the US more than a decade ago.

Vkay had won the American visa lottery in 2007. Photo Credit: Vkay Robert

Source: Facebook

Someone denied her access to an important document

Vkay said she won the American visa lottery in 2007 but missed her interview date because someone in the family with whom she put up with denied her access to a document that had this information.

Painfully, she found out in September 2008 that her interview date should have been April 15th, 2008.

"In 2007, I won the American Visa lottery but i missed my interview date because I didn't receive the documents that stated it. Actually someone received it in the family I lived with at the time, whose address I had used for the application but they denied me access to it. Like, I had no knowledge the documents were received.

"I found out in September of 2008 that my interview date should have been April 15th of same year. I found out by coincidence but by then it was too late,'' she narrated.

Vkay made a fruitless scene at the American embassy

Tearfully, Vkay had gone to the American embassy in Lagos to narrate what actually happened but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The embassy personnel she lamented to instead called the security on her.

"He looked at me like I was insane and called for security through the public address system, in his exact words, security, please come and take this mad girl away from here.

"When I saw two security men coming, I just laid on the floor wailing and refusing to leave. Yes I embarrassed myself that day."

All that is however in the past now as she is now in the US. She showed off pictures taken abroad but was however mum on how she made it to the US.

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate the lady

Kennie Olorunyomi said:

"See me jumping up and thanking God on your behalf. This is good news and I am excited for you. I pray my dreams come true too and that America, I will get there someday!"

Temitope OmoIbi said:

"Yayyyy congrats so happy for you, welcome to America. May the land yield its best fruits for you, may our land favour you, may you find peace and comfort here, may the good God restore your many years the locust has eaten amen. Welcome to the US of A!!!!"

Motunrayo Dada said:

"I'm happy for you...

"I won in 2010 too but Ex no gree me go and I didn't understand the process as such cos I was out of Lagos.

"He that promised to stand by me, don Japa tipetipe ... It is well, delay is not denial ."

Clara Chinwe Okoro said:

"Men will have their say but God would always have His way. Congratulations and I pray the person who hid your documents is still alive to witness the ways of God."

