A courageous and inspiring woman shared her touching story explaining how she made the hard decision to leave her children behind so that she could get an education to be able to provide a better future for them.

Thando Sithole sacrificed raising her children in order to give them a brighter future. Image: Getty Images

Being a mother is so much more than having babies, it is selflessly giving of yourself to make sure that those tiny humans never feel the pain you experienced and have everything and more than you could ever dream of. Being a mom is giving your life to the life you created.

An undeniably strong woman named Thando Sithole shared how she left her children with her parents seven years ago in order to complete her matric. She now holds an advanced diploma and prays that her children reap the rewards of her sacrifices.

"I left my kids with my parents to complete my matric, 7 years ago after my divorce, I went back to grade 11. 2020 I received my diploma and this year I received my Advanced diploma. I thrived under unfavourable circumstances. To this day I study with tears in my eyes because I am missing so many of my kiddies' milestones. Postgraduate diploma in progress."

The people of Mzansi stand and clap for the inspiring mother

Seeing just how much this woman sacrificed in order to give her babies a brighter future left many with bursting hearts. Her kids are going to grow up knowing the strength their mother possesses, giving them the power to conquer anything.

Take a look at some of the beautiful words left for the wonderful momma:

Thelma Nompucuko Manuel said:

“Intelligent u did the best your kids will understand, Congratulations sisi.”

Zenande Princess Zeeyonce Mbebe said:

“Perseverance is the mother of all successes and patience is the virtue. Congratulations .”

Thobile Khoza said:

“Well done to you mbokodo, your kids are super proud of you, on behalf of women, we're proud of you . Indeed we serve a faithful God.”

Danisile Pauline Shongwe said:

‘Congratulations Mntase it wasn't easy but it was worth every tear and every sleepless night.”

