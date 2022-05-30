A Nigerian woman could not hold her joy after receiving cash from a total stranger who approached her for help

The good Samaritan begged her to count money for her and she agreed without knowing what was coming next

After counting the money, the beautiful lady asked her to take everything and she could not hold her excitement

A heartwarming video of a woman expressing her gratitude after receiving a cash gift from a stranger has melted hearts on social media.

The good Samaritan identified as @iamahuoiza shared the video via her Instagram page and Nigerians have been showering her with love.

The video first showed Ahuoiza walking up to a woman at her POS stand and appealing to her to count money.

Stranger surprises woman with cash gift

Source: Instagram

Ahuoiza claimed that she was carrying too many things and could not count the money for herself.

The woman believed and collected the money from her to count. After counting, she told her the amount but what happened next shocked her to the bones.

Ahuoiza asked the woman to take everything

Ahuoiza told the beautiful woman to use the money to take care of herself and she could not hold her joy and excitement.

She jumped from her chair and gave Ahuoiza a very warm embrace, all smiles.

Video stirs emotions

The heartwarming video has stirred emotions online as social media users react to the incident.

Amara Chike noted:

"Awwww this is so beautiful. I almost cried. May God give me the money to put smiles on the faces of people."

Fluorish Herbert added:

"Her smile is everything for me. She was so happy. She never expected such to happen."

Kamsy Bright wrote:

"Omo I love this Ahuoiza girl. Always making people smile. May people make you smile too."

Abas Akem said:

"My God. This made me cry. I wish I can actually do more to help everyone who needs help in this hole."

